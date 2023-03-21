Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

SMIZF stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

