RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,712 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.