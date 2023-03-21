Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $513.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.74. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

