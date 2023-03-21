CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $643.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

