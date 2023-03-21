CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4 %

IFF opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

