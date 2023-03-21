First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

