Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

