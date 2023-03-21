First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 970 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 96,445 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.