Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

