First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.