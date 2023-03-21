First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,892 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

