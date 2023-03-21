Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

