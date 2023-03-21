Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163,485 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

AFB opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

