Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,272 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $482,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

