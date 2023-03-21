Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,909. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

Hershey stock opened at $244.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average of $230.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

