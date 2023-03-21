Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.



Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Further Reading

