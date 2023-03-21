ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OPER opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $100.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

