Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,021 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.