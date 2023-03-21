Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

