Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 776.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of EUM stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.