Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 89,347 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,347 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,414,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

