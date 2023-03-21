Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 996,974 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,102,000.

KWEB opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

