Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 27,013 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco India ETF accounts for 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

