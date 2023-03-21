Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 146,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after buying an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

