Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

