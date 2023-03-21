CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

