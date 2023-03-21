CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average is $233.21.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.