CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $468,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

