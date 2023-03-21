WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.