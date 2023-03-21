CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,826 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

