Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

