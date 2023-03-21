CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

