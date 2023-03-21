OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $287.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.59 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

