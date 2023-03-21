CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $398,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.