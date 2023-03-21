OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

