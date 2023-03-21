OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

