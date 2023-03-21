Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

