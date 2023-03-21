Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

