Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.