Kempner Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,361,000 after buying an additional 429,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

