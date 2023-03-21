Kempner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

