Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.3% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

