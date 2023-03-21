Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Boosted by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

