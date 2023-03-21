Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE OGN opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.