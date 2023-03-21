Sharper & Granite LLC Makes New Investment in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.09% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

