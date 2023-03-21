Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

