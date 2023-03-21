Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

