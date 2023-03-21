YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

C stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

