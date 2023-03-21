LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

