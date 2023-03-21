YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.